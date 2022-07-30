Search

30 Jul 2022

Visual Arts Workshops to suit all tastes during Offaly Festival

Visual Arts Workshops to suit all tastes during Offaly Festival

Plein-Air Painting will take place on Wednesday & Thursday at Birr Castle with Jock Nichol

30 Jul 2022 2:19 PM

BIRR Vintage Week & Arts Festival runs from July 29th to August 7th and as part of the festival there are a series of Visual Arts Workshops with something to suit all tastes.

Here is just a flavour of what is on offer.


Art Wall Workshop

The Courthouse Yard, Monday August 1st & Thursday August 4th, 11am-1pm.

Come Join our visiting collage artists and be part of the creation of the Art Wall. All materials are supplied but bring your own images to include! Suitable for all ages.

€5 (per workshop). Booking www.birrvintageweek.com


Migration Collage Workshop

The Courthouse Yard, Monday August 1st & Wednesday August 3rd

To tie in with the theme of the Migration for the International Collage Exhibition, Marta Janik and Anthony D. Kelly will lead you in the creation of your own responses. All materials supplied but you’re welcome to bring your own images.

€10 per workshop. Booking www.birrvintageweek.com


Bargello Workshop

Tuesday August 2nd, Masonic Hall

Vintage Week artist Laura Angell will introduce you to the craft of Bargello needlepoint; a simple stitch that is repeated over and over again to form a distinctive pattern in vibrant colours.

€10. Booking www.birrvintageweek.com


One Million Stars- A story of light, hope and solidarity

Birr Library, Tuesday 2pm-4pm; Wednesday 5.30pm-7.30pm; Thursday 11am-1pm.

Supported by Birr Creatives.

Join Louise from Offaly Local Development Company to learn this craft of star weaving at a colourful workshop in Birr Library. All stars woven will be included in an installation that will be on display in Birr Library for August, before heading around the county to other venues.

No booking required.

Further details from llarkin@offalyldc.ie


Plein-Air Painting

Wednesday & Thursday, Birr Castle with Jock Nichol

Whether you’re an experienced painter or a beginner we hope you’ll join Jock Nichol for two days of outdoor painting.

€25/days or (€40 for both days)

To book | email birrvintageweekarts@gmail.com

Please put Plein Air in the subject line.

