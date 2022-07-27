Brush up on your baking skills at Ireland's top ag. show in Offaly

This year Odlums not only will they be sponsoring almost all the cookery section and Odlums Home Baking Championship with qualifiers culminating from shows all around the country for the final at Tullamore Show on Sunday, august 14 next.

They will be launching the Odlums Pavilion with baking demonstrations by chef Adrian Martin and Odlums Queen of baking Catherine Leyden giving her invaluable tips. Official launch time of the new Odlums Pavilion will be 10 am.

Timetable:

11.30am. Odlums Baking

Demonstration

Celebrity Chef Adrian Martin

12.30pm. Baking Demonstration

Celebrity Chef Adrian Martin

2pm. Cookery Demonstration, Catherine Leyden Top Tips and Chef Adrian Martin

3pm. Then Catherine is back up to cookery marquee for Presentation of Winners of the Odlums All Ireland

Home Baking Championship and Odlums Youth All Ireland and Chef Adrian will continue his own.

4pm. Maria Harte, of @the. cook.book.club will show you how to whip up tasty oven bakes for lunch or dinner that will leave you excited to get into the kitchen

So, get a seat early to enjoy and savour the baking and cooking from these great bakers and cooks I’m sure there will be lots to test and taste.

Also, at Tullamore Show we are delighted to be hosting the Junior Final of the All-Ireland Home Cook Champion now in its 6th year. Come watch some of Ireland’s most talented, enthusiastic, and courageous secondary school student cooks battle for the title of this year’s Junior Home Cook Champion. A fantastic prize will be up for grabs with a week’s stay and cookery course at the renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School. Come watch Ireland’s AM chef Joe Shannon and six o’clock shows Chef Adrian Martin host and cook some delicious cookery demonstrations.

We are most grateful to Kitchen Aid and especially Normende smart living who are kindly sponsoring the cooking facility for the Junior Home Cook Final.

Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is fast approaching Show Day which is Sunday 14th August. Entries flew in and have surpassed all records in most areas. The greenfield site is beginning to be transformed into a tented village with marquees going up and trackway being laid. The tying areas for all the hundreds of livestock are being set up, so work is in full swing. Our loyal buddies are back with some new team members busy marking out all the trade stand areas. We are blessed to have such wonderful volunteers.

Tickets are on sale now www.tullamoreshow.com online for €20 or on the day for €25. Why not skip the Q and scan it through? Tullamore Show really is a great family day out with free entry for children under 12.

Check out our social media accounts for updates and key features of the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.