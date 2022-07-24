'Very serious issue' of Tullamore's illegal encampment problem extends to new area

THE long-running problem of illegal encampments in Tullamore goes rumbling on, and was raised once again by a local councillor during the July monthly meeting of Offaly County Council.

Cllr Seán O'Brien told the meeting that there was a notorious illegal encampment problem going back three years in Church Hill. He said the caravans moved on but now, unfortunately, caravans have moved back onto the site, causing consternation among locals.

He pointed out that there had been a similar problem in nearby Hophill but this issue was tackled and there's been no recidivist behaviour.

“Unfortunately, caravans recently moved into Church View housing estate, just across from Church Hill,” continued Cllr O'Brien. “They are causing several difficulties for the local residents. It has become a very serious issue for everyone.”

He said between Church View and Church Hill there are twenty caravans on the two sites.

“I am being regularly contacted about this problem,” the councillor added. “A mother with young children contacted me this morning and told me what it's like living in the vicinity of these encampments. It's a stressful experience. There's a lot of noise. There are fires being lit at night, causing a lot of smoke. The residents have to keep their windows shut to prevent the smoke from coming into their homes, even on warm nights. There is rubbish scattered all over the place. Children are defecating behind parked cars.

“There has been a total lack of communication between the Council and the residents. Church View has very good residents. It is very well kept by them. They are excellent Council tenants, but they feel abandoned now by the Council, that the Council is turning a blind eye to their troubles.”

Cllr O'Brien pointed out that there has to be some law, currently in existence, against this kind of anti-social behaviour.

He called on the Council to deal swiftly with the issue. “I am appealing to you to sort this out immediately.”

Cllr Declan Harvey pointed out that the Council invested a lot of time and money in trying to sort out the Church Hill illegal encampment problem.

“We put so much effort into resolving that and with what result? They are back in there. It would break your heart. What more can we do? They are a law unto themselves. Church View will be just as bad if it's let run out of control. I agree with Cllr O'Brien. We have to act fast in Church View; move them on before the problem gets too entrenched.”

Cllr Neil Feighery commented that illegal encampments is not a problem unique to Tullamore. “This issue is happening all over the country at the moment.”