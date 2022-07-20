Planning permission refused for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town

Planning permission refused for housing development in Offaly town
Planning permission has been refused for a housing development in an Offaly town.
Simone Burke had sought permission to construct seven houses on Main Street in Shinrone.
The plans included five detached and two semi-detached houses on a site accessed from the Main Street.
However Offaly County Council has refused permission for the development.
The council gave three reasons for the refusal. It stated that the development would not comply with the Offaly County Development Plan as it would be partially built on unzoned lands.
It also states that the proposed development was 'substandard' in terms of layout with a generic sense of visual identity, a limited sense of urban enclosure, poorly designed public open space and over-dominance of access road and car parking facilities.
In its refusal of permission, the council also stated that the proposed development would represent 'an inappropriate design response for the site' which would be out of character with the village setting adding that it would fail to integrate successfully with adjoining properties.
