Search

13 Jul 2022

Busy road in Tullamore to close temporarily to facilitate construction of pedestrian crossing

Road to close temporarily in Offaly town

The road from Collins Lane junction to the roundabout at Kingdom Hall in Tullamore will be closed temporarily for periods during July and August

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

13 Jul 2022 1:32 PM

A busy road in Tullamore is to close temporarily to facilitate the construction of a pedestrian crossing

The road from Collins Lane junction to the roundabout at Kingdom Hall in Tullamore will be closed temporarily for periods during July and August.

This is to facilitate upgrading and construction work on the Ballin Ri/Collins Lane junction.

Traffic will be diverted via the L6062-1 Drom Liath link road.

A pedestrian crossing is to be installed at the junction of Ballin Rí and Educate Together national school on Collins Lane.

BREAKING NEWS: Search begins for new Offaly Senior Football manager as John Maughan's steps down from position

25 things Irish people will say during this current super spell of hot weather

Councillor Sean O'Brein said recently, “this pedestrian crossing is essential at this junction. I have been raising this matter for the past three years and I asked again at this month's council meeting that this work be completed before the start of the school year in September.”

"Collins Lane is a very busy road and it has been very dangerous for pedestrians to cross, especially young children trying to access the link road into Educate Together school.”

He added, “this will be a fully signalled pedestrian crossing and thus it will be very safe.”

The project was delayed due to the need to integrate a new bicycle lane on the same road.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media