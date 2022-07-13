BREAKING NEWS: Search begins for new Offaly Senior Football manager as John Maughan's steps down from position

John Maughan
The search is set to begin for a new Offaly Senior Football manager as John Maughan's time in charge has officially come to an end after he stepped down from the role.
Offaly GAA confirmed that the Mayo man will not take charge of the team in 2023.
Maughan was appointed after the 2018 season and guided Offaly into Division 2 after finishing second in Division 3 in 2021 but his side suffered relegation back to Division 3 this year and exited the Leinster Championship at the hands of Wexford.
Statement from Offaly GAA pic.twitter.com/XM9BzW6YSQ— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 13, 2022
Offaly bounced back in the opening rounds of the Tailteann Cup before exiting the competition at the semi-final stage at the hands of Westmeath
MORE TO FOLLOW.....
