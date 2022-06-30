Numerous drivers fined at Tullamore District Court for driving with tinted windows

A number of people appeared in Tullamore District Court last week on summons relating to driving with tinted windows.

A Galway woman caught driving with tinted windows which did not meet the required legislation for visibility when driving, was fined at Tullamore District Court.

Ruth McEvoy (32) was stopped by Garda Patrick McGee at Tulla and Crumlin, Kinnitty, Offaly on November 14, 2021.

She said she didn’t know about the legislation. She had no previous convictions. She works in the kitchen of a nursing home and has since removed the tints from the windows.

Judge John Brennan fined her €200 and reduced the offence to a section 51A driving without consideration.

A Limerick man appeared at Tullamore District Court accused of careless driving. Owen O’Connell was stopped by Garda Patrick McGee at Tulla and Crumlin, Kinnitty, on November 14, 2021.

He was driving with tinted windows which did not meet the required legislation for visibility while driving. Judge John Brennan reduced the offence to a Section 51A, driving without consideration, and fined him €100.

A Roscommon man appeared on a summons of careless driving at Tullamore District Court.

Colm Johnson, Ardkeenan, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon was stopped at Cloncollig, Tullamore, by Garda Patrick McGee on November 13, 2021.

Mr Johnson was driving a car with tinted windows which did not meet the required safety standards for tinted windows.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Johnson didn’t realise it could be a careless driving offence. He said the people who are selling these cars are not telling the buyers about the legislation.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant was a 25 year old who was undertaking a college course and needs a car.

Judge John Brennan said it was very unfortunate as otherwise the defendant was in ''good standing.'' He reduced the offence to a section 51A, driving without consideration, and fined the defendant €100 giving him three months to pay.