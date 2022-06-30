Search

30 Jun 2022

Thirty six companies now registered for first ever Offaly Job Fair this Saturday

OFFALY JOB FAIR

The first ever Offaly Job Fair takes place this Saturday in Tullamore

Ger Scully

30 Jun 2022 8:58 AM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A TOTAL of 36 companies from a wide variety of sectors have now registered for the first ever Offaly Job Fair which takes place this weekend.

Organised by Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce, Offaly Job Fair takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, July 2 next from 10am to 6pm

Organisers believe that up to 500 jobs will be available to job seekers from across the region

Firms from sectors such as construction, retail, finance, hospitality, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and engineering are set to take part in the job fair.

The job fair is aimed at a wide range of job-seekers – from the school leaver hoping to find an apprenticeship or further their education, to the commuter looking to work closer to home and enjoy a better work/life balance, to those looking to further their careers and to those financially stretched wanting to live outside the major cities where the cost of living is more affordable.

Those planning to attend are asked to pre-register at www.tullamorechamberofcommerce.com/offaly-jobs-fair

Tullamore Chamber President Anthony Hanniffy said Offaly and Tullamore were great places to work and live in.

Mr Hanniffy stressed the Chamber has worked to support its members through some very difficult times in the recent past.

As we come out of the Covid landscape we consulted with local businesses on the type of supports that would benefit the local business community the most. We expected recent events to have negatively impacted businesses but were pleasantly surprised at the strength and resilience of our community, with most businesses looking to push forward and grow despite these challenging times. One issue that raised its head again and again during our conversations was the difficulty in getting staff, and it is from these seeds that the Offaly Job Fair have grown.

The Chamber President said the event wouldn't have been possible without the support of Offaly Local Development, Offaly Local Enterprise Office, LOETB and the Technical University of the Shannon.

“I would like to thank them for the tremendous time and effort they have put in to help us to make this event a reality,” added Mr Hanniffy.

He said the job fair was expecting to welcome Ukrainian job seekers who have fled to safety in Ireland and Offaly following the Russian invasion.

“We all feel a great sorrow for recent events and sympathise with what you have gone through and what some of your families are still going through. We welcome you with open arms into our communities and will endeavour to assist you as best we can,” stressed the Chamber President.

Mr Hanniffy said he was very upbeat about the future of business in Offaly.

“We have a strong generation coming through into adulthood, our businesses are remaining strong and growing, our community spirit is high and these all make the county a wonderful place to live and work,” he pointed out.

Among the firms taking part in the inaugural Offaly Job Fair are

Enva
Tullamore Credit Union
Supermac's
Lidl
the HSE
Grove Remote.ie
Tullamore Court Hotel
FRS Recruitment
Cardinal Health
Integra
Palladio Group
Spectrum Plastics
Zoetis
Nua Healthcare
Choice People
Bord na Mona
Glass Innovations, Ferbane
Acoustic Interiors
Simpli Baked
All Pro Recruitment
Banagher Concrete
Salutem Advisory
National Learning Network
Irish Whjeelchair Association
The Ability Programme
All About Trees
Home Instead

More details on the Offaly Job Fair can be found at www.tullamorechamberofcommerce.com or on the Offaly Job Fair Facebook page.

