27 Jun 2022

New President of the High Court has strong Offaly links

High Court Dublin

Reporter:

John OCallaghan

27 Jun 2022 1:01 PM

THE new President of the High Court has very strong links to Birr in County Offaly.

Hon. Mr Justice David Barniville was nominated by the Government last week for appointment as President of the High Court by the President of Ireland.

Mr Justice Barniville is a son of Geraldine (nee Houlihan, Birr) and the late Harry Barniville, and grandson of Desmond A. Houlihan, founder of Birr firm D.A. Houlihan LLP.

The President of the High Court is the third most senior judicial appointment in Ireland.

A vacancy for the role of President of the High Court will arise following the retirement of the current President, the Hon. Ms Justice Mary Irvine, on or around July 14th, 2022.

The Government has taken the necessary steps to formally advise President Higgins of the nomination in accordance with constitutional practice.

David Barniville was educated at University College Dublin and the Honourable Society of King’s Inns. He was called to the Bar in July 1990 and called to the Inner Bar in October 2006. He is an accredited CEDR mediator since 2007.

David was chairman of the Bar Council between 2014-2016.

He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court on December 1st, 2017. He served as President of the Association of Judges of Ireland (AJI) 2019-2021.

He was appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal on August 30th, 2021.

He is an Adjunct Professor of Commercial Law at University of Limerick.

He has acted for the State in many high profile court cases and also represented Ireland in several European court cases, including the State’s successful appeal over a European Commission finding that Ireland granted illegal tax benefits to tech giant Apple.

While on the High Court bench, Mr Justice Barniville managed that court’s Commercial Court list and also ran the Strategic Infrastructural Development list for a time.

David is married with three children and is regarded as a very fair minded judge, who give everyone a fair crack of the whip.

The President of the High Court is the most senior judicial role in the State after Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal.

Local News

