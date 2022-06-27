Tullamore man fined after court told of pitbull attack

A Tullamore man has been fined after Tullamore District Court was told of a pitbull attack

Declan Lynch, Whitehall Bridge, Tullamore was charged with being in charge of an 'uncontrolled dog' during a recent Tullamore Court sitting.

Mr Lynch pleaded guilty to the offence. Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that on Tuesday, April 7 2020 a man entered Tullamore Garda Station and said he had been attacked by a pitbull. He said he and his family had been walking at St Bridget's Place Tullamore when the attack happened.

“He suffered no injuries,” said the Sergeant.

Sgt O'Sullivan added that Lynch had 13 previous convictions including the conviction of 'handling stolen property'.

The defending solicitor said his client is 50 years of age and was living on a canal boat with his dog.

“The dog escaped. Thankfully there were no injuries. Two weeks later my client gave the dog away, to a friend, who had a garden. He had been keeping the dog on the boat for security but he realised a garden would be a more appropriate environment. He is on a disability allowance. He went to the assistance of the people on the day and he reprimanded the dog.”

Judge Patricia Cronin said it's not acceptable to have a dog of this nature unmuzzled or without a lead. She said Lynch has no previous convictions under the Control of Dogs Act and she noted that the dog was in a better location, both mitigating factors. She convicted and fined him €200.