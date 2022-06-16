Shane Lowry's outfit for the US Open is going to prove very popular in Boston!

Search

16 Jun 2022

Reporter:

Damian Moran

16 Jun 2022 12:16 PM

Shane Lowry has unveiled his outfit for the US Open and it is going to prove very popular with the patrons at the Country Club, Brookline outside Boston in Massachusetts. 

Shane tees off at 6.47pm and is playing alongside Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. 

In a post on Twitter Shane revealed his outfit which will feature the Boston Celtics logo on the back. 

The Celtics are currently in the middle of the NBA Finals where they trail the Golden State Warriors by 3-2. Game six takes place tonight in Boston's TD Garden with the Celtics needing to win to force a deciding game.

Shane has been in excellent form this year and added another top ten finish last weekend at the Canadian Open. He is currently sixth favourite for the US Open with the bookmakers and he has been tipped as a potential winner by a number of pundits including legendary broadcaster Bill Simmonds. 

