WEATHER FORECAST: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

There is some mixed weather on the way for Ireland over the coming days according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

Friday is set to be the best day of the week with temperatures set to reach as high as 25 degrees in parts of the country. However that will very much be a one day wonder as temperatures are set to drop back to the mid teens on Saturday.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, the weather will stay fairly cloudy today across the north and west of the country with occasional showery outbreaks of rain. Elsewhere it will be mostly dry and brighter, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower, while the best of the sunshine will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with light to moderate southwest to west winds turning fresh at times there.

Scattered showers will continue in the west and northwest overnight on Wednesday, while other areas will be dry with some clear spells. Generally temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees with some mist patches developing as light southerly or variable breezes fall calm at times.

Weather forecast for Thursday

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Thursday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the northwest and highs of 15 to 18 degrees. Warm and dry with sunny spells elsewhere, while highest temperatures will reach 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Thursday night will be mild, staying dry and clear spells across much of Leinster, Munster and south Connacht, but cloudier elsewhere with scattered showery rain, especially in west Ulster where it will become heavier and more prolonged towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

Weather forecast for Friday

The best of the weather in the coming days will be on Friday. According to Met Eireann, it will be dry, warm and sunny to start in Leinster and Munster. Cloudier and cooler in Connacht and Ulster with rain becoming more persistent. Becoming cloudier and cooler across the country through the afternoon with a band of rain gradually sinking southeastwards, breaking up as it does so. Highest temperatures by early afternoon in Munster and southeast Leinster of 20 to 24, or possibly 25 degrees, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees elsewhere, coolest near northwest coasts. It will become noticeably cooler everywhere by evening as mostly moderate southerly winds, veer northwesterly.

Becoming mostly dry on Friday night with some clear spells developing. Fresher than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.

Weather forecast for Saturday

There is set to be a dramatic change in the weather on Saturday with Met Eireann stating that cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day in the southeast with sunny spells developing elsewhere, along with a few scattered showers mostly in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northwest wind.

Scattered showers will persist along Atlantic coasts with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate northerly wind.

Weather forecast for Sunday

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Sunday with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds.