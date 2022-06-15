Search

15 Jun 2022

Dublin Association to run big golf classic for Offaly GAA

Dublin Association to run golf classic for Offaly GAA

The Offaly Association in Dublin committee.

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jun 2022 12:05 PM

THE Offaly Association in Dublin are running a big golf classic for the Offaly GAA County Board.

The classic is taking place in Palmerstown House Golf Club on the 2nd of September. Last year, over €23000 was raised for the Offaly GAA fund. The hope this year is to increase on that amount.

Last year saw a number of former Offaly greats take to the course including Sean Lowry, Seamus Darby, Shane Dooley among others. They hope to see a few more familiar faces this year to add to the day.

The County Board chairman Michael Duignan was on hand for the prize giving ceremony. They had some amazing sponsors last year which they hope will come onboard this year too. The cost of a team entry is €500 and a tee box sponsorship is €100.

Anybody interested in putting in a team or tee box sponsorship can contact any of the names below. If there are any main sponsors looking to become involved they can contact myself Ray Flannery at 0862456386 or at rayflan@offalyassociationdublin.ie Jennifer Guinan at 0861901171  or chairperson@offalyassociationdublin.ie or Donal Cunningham at 0866189857 or treasurer@offalyassociationdublin.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media