Dublin Association to run big golf classic for Offaly GAA

THE Offaly Association in Dublin are running a big golf classic for the Offaly GAA County Board.

The classic is taking place in Palmerstown House Golf Club on the 2nd of September. Last year, over €23000 was raised for the Offaly GAA fund. The hope this year is to increase on that amount.

Last year saw a number of former Offaly greats take to the course including Sean Lowry, Seamus Darby, Shane Dooley among others. They hope to see a few more familiar faces this year to add to the day.

The County Board chairman Michael Duignan was on hand for the prize giving ceremony. They had some amazing sponsors last year which they hope will come onboard this year too. The cost of a team entry is €500 and a tee box sponsorship is €100.

Anybody interested in putting in a team or tee box sponsorship can contact any of the names below. If there are any main sponsors looking to become involved they can contact myself Ray Flannery at 0862456386 or at rayflan@offalyassociationdublin.ie Jennifer Guinan at 0861901171 or chairperson@offalyassociationdublin.ie or Donal Cunningham at 0866189857 or treasurer@offalyassociationdublin.ie