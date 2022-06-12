JOBS ALERT: Ten jobs currently available in Offaly today
Looking for a job or just fancy a change? Here are ten jobs available in Offaly today.
Cardinal Health are looking to hire for a number of positions to join its team at its Tullamore Manufacturing Plant.
The positions available are:
Production Operators (Temporary Contracts)
Machine Setters - 3 cycle, weekend and day shift roles (12 month fixed term contracts)
Mechanical Fitter - Day Shift (12 month fixed term contracts)
Project Engineers (12 month fixed term contracts)
Excellent remuneration packages available. You can submit your CVs to fiona.perdisatt@cardinalhealth.com or ruairi.keyes01@cardinalhealth.com
