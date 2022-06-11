Court hears young mother of four crashed in Midlands after fleeing domestic row,

A court has heard how a young mother of four crashed into the back of a van while fleeing from a domestic row on the outskirts of Longford town last year.

Nicole Flynn, of 8 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance and drink driving on December 2, 2021 at Clooniher, Longford.

Garda Paul Stuart told the court of how gardaí had been alerted to reports of dangerous driving along a stretch of the main N4, and when officers arrived they found an extensively damaged van.

When he spoke to Ms Flynn, she admitted she had been driving with Garda Stuart also observing four children inside the vehicle.

He said all four children had head injuries and required treatment as a result.

A demand was made for Ms Flynn's driving documentation which resulted in the accused admitting she didn't hold current licence.

She was consequently taken to Granard garda station where a sample of her breath was taken.

Eleven days later, Ms Flynn's partner made a statement to gardaí alleging she had taken a vehicle without his permission.

Judge John Brennan was told the driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident was taken to hospital but was later deemed well enough to be discharged.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said while the issue was a disturbing one, it was which had been, in part, caused by her decision to flee a “very serious” domestic related issue at home.

He said Ms Flynn had since separated from her now ex partner and was engaged with substance abuse and misuse counselling.

He added she was now residing in a women's refuge in Tipperary.

“I spoke to her social worker at length and what I can say is Tusla are supportive of her and have not taken the children into care,” he said.

“She has got herself out of that relationship and she has a lot of supports in her life and will be getting a safety order in due course.

“It's absolutely shocking, you could not think of anything worse and she has to live with that.”

Taking note of Ms Flynn's alcohold breath test result, Judge Brennan said it was a “very high reading'”.

He added: “They (Tusla) have given her travel vouchers and she has been travelling since 6am to be here.”

Judge Brennan, upon listening to both the evidence provided and mitigation offered up, described the episode as a “very serious matter”.

He added: “Thank God, it didn't lead to more serious consequences.”

He also added an aggravating factor the court could not ignore was how Ms Flynn was over the legal limit to drive, stating it was indicative of why a growing number of motorists are being faced with increasingly higher premiums.

“She has a lot of regret in relation to the four children and I note she was fleeing a domestic situation and that she was co-operative to gardaí all the way through.

“It was a situation of high tension.”

Judge Brennan agreed with Mr Gearty's earlier suggestion of the court considering the preparation of a probation report.

“It is appropriate and what is important is that Ms Flynn has no previous convictions and is a hardworking mum.

“I do note she is in a refuge and has the support of Tusla and if she does engage fully with the Probation Services, she can put all of this behind her.”

Ms Flynn was remanded on continuing bail until September 6, 2022.