07 Jun 2022

Odds slashed on Barry Cowen being the next leader of Fianna Fail

07 Jun 2022 9:08 AM

The odds on Barry Cowen following in his brother Brian's footsteps and becoming leader of Fianna Fail have been slashed. 

A new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll made troubled reading for the Fianna Fáil leader with the party lagging behind both Sinn Féin (35%) and Fine Gael (20%) despite their share of support rising one point to 17%.

Now speculation on a successor to Martin as party leader is on the up and Barry Cowen is being backed as a possible contender after he tabled a motion at an internal Fianna Fáil meeting last week questioning their performance in government.

The Laois-Offaly TD has been cut into 6/1 from 12/1 by BoyleSports making him the fourth most likely successor behind long-time favourite Jim O’Callaghan.

The Dublin Bay South TD remains the frontrunner should a vacancy arise, but his odds of 6/5 at the start of the year have eased out to 2/1.

The full betting is as follows

2/1         Jim O'Callaghan
3/1         Michael McGrath
5/1         James Lawless
6/1         Barry Cowen
10/1       Dara Calleary
11/1       Thomas Byrne
12/1       Norma Foley
14/1       Niall Collins
16/1       Darragh O'Brien
20/1       Jack Chambers

25/1 bar

