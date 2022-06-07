Odds slashed on Barry Cowen being the next leader of Fianna Fail
The odds on Barry Cowen following in his brother Brian's footsteps and becoming leader of Fianna Fail have been slashed.
A new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll made troubled reading for the Fianna Fáil leader with the party lagging behind both Sinn Féin (35%) and Fine Gael (20%) despite their share of support rising one point to 17%.
Now speculation on a successor to Martin as party leader is on the up and Barry Cowen is being backed as a possible contender after he tabled a motion at an internal Fianna Fáil meeting last week questioning their performance in government.
The Laois-Offaly TD has been cut into 6/1 from 12/1 by BoyleSports making him the fourth most likely successor behind long-time favourite Jim O’Callaghan.
The Dublin Bay South TD remains the frontrunner should a vacancy arise, but his odds of 6/5 at the start of the year have eased out to 2/1.
The full betting is as follows
2/1 Jim O'Callaghan
3/1 Michael McGrath
5/1 James Lawless
6/1 Barry Cowen
10/1 Dara Calleary
11/1 Thomas Byrne
12/1 Norma Foley
14/1 Niall Collins
16/1 Darragh O'Brien
20/1 Jack Chambers
25/1 bar
The potential issue could cause, in rare cases, the breaking pedal disconnecting from the breaking system
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.