Gardai appeal for information on car involved in 'numerous incidents' in Offaly
Gardai in Offaly are appealing for information on a car they say was involved in 'numerous incidents' in the county.
The car pictured above failed to stop for Offaly Roads Policing Unit on Thursday evening between 730pm and 8pm.
Gardai say it was involved in numerous incidents in Tullamore, Clara and Rahan.
Gardai are asking anyone who saw it being driven, or who witnessed any incidents to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600.
Gardai say the car was subsequently detained adding that the driver 'can expect a day in court'.
