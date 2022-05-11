PICTURE SPECIAL: Children from Offaly schools celebrate their special Confirmation day

The students of Scoil Charthaigh Naofa, Rahan and St Coleman’s NS, Mucklagh recently celebrated their Confirmation Day in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh
