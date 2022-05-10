Search

10 May 2022

Man in Offaly warned if he appears in court again with no insurance he will be disqualified

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

10 May 2022 9:57 AM

A man who drove with no insurance or NCT was involved in a collision with a tractor in Offaly. 

In his evidence to Tullamore district court last week, Garda Enda Kenny said that on June 11, 2021, two vehicles collided at Killowen, Rhode.

Garda Kenny said he observed that  Marek Mocko (56) of Killowen, Rhode, had no insurance or NCT on his vehicle. Mr Macko admitted he didn’t have the documents. He said he would produce his driving licence but would be unable to produce insurance or NCT as he didn’t have either.  He had no previous convictions. 

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Macko lives with his partner who normally drives him to work. However, on that day she had a job interview. He said the gardai said Mr Macko was extremely cooperative. Garda Kenny confirmed this.

Judge Patricia Cronin asked who was driving him to work now, Mr Farrelly said his partner still drives him. He earns €450 per week. 

Judge Cronin asked if the injured party had been compensated for the damage caused, Garda Kenny said they were waiting for the court proceedings to be finalised. He said it could be a significant amount as it was an agricultural tractor which he described as an expensive piece of machinery. 

Judge Cronin said she had noted all the facts in the case and Mr Mocko’s guilty plea. She said Garda Kenny had been very fair and confirmed that he had been very cooperative.

She fined the defendant €250 and told him she wouldn’t disqualify him. She said she hoped he would get insurance and told him if he appears in court again for the same offence he will be disqualified for four years. 

