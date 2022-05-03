Search

03 May 2022

Man in court after gardai called to domestic disturbance in Offaly

03 May 2022 2:16 PM

An incident where Gardai were called to a domestic disturbance in Clara was outlined during the recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The case had previously been before the court and on that occasion Brendan Egan, 29 Cluain Fia, Clara pled guilty to threatening behaviour and intoxication in a public place.

The defending solicitor told last week's court that there was a positive Probation Report before the court.

Judge John King asked to hear the facts of the case again. Sgt James O'Sullivan said that on September 3, 2020 two Gardai attended in response to a domestic disturbance, “during which they witnessed the defendant being abusive and threatening to his partner.

Defending solicitor Marc Bairead said, ”at the time he was breaking up with his partner after ten and a half years and he was mentally in a bad place. He has given up alcohol since and has managed to rekindle a civil relationship with his partner. He is very sorry for what happened. He knows he shouldn't have acted in this way. He was very upset by the break-up of his relationship and he lashed out after drinking.”

Judge King convicted and fined €400, three months to pay.

