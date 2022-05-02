Two men arrested after violent altercation in shopping centre car park in the Midlands

Longford Garda Station, where two men are being questioned in connection with an alleged public order incident in Longford town yesterday evening
Two men are in garda custody this morning following a row in a shopping centre car park in the Midlands yesterday evening that resulted in a man requiring medical treatment.
The alleged incident took place in the car park of Longford Town Shopping Centre amid reports of an altercation between a number of individuals.
A man aged in his 20s received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries as a result.
One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Longford Garda Section where he remains in detention under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A second man, aged in his late teens, was arrested this morning and is also currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any persons who were in the Longford Town Shopping Centre area between 7:00pm and 8:20pm, who believes they have any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Longford Garda Station, where two men are being questioned in connection with an alleged public order incident in Longford town yesterday evening
Ray and Kathleen Murphy, front, with the Ashling Murphy Perpetual Trophy. Back, Darren Butler, Mary Daly, Fergal Leonard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.