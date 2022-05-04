Search

04 May 2022

Consultants sought to develop Masterplan for harbour and vision for Tullamore up to 2040

Consultants sought to develop Masterplan for harbour and vision for Tullamore up to 2040

Tullamore harbour is an Offaly County Council opportunity site

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

04 May 2022 11:07 AM

THE tendering process to appoint a consultant to develop a masterplan for Tullamore harbour is underway.

Provisional approval has been given to develop an option, viability and overall plan for the harbour under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The harbour is one of two areas in the town identified in the County Development plan 2021-2027 as being suitable for taller buildings. The other is the former Tesco site. It is also identified as a key opportunity site with major potential.

Meanwhile Offaly County Council is offering a lump sum fee of up to €200,000 (€162,000 excluding VAT) to the successful candidate who can develop a regeneration framework and vision for the entire town of Tullamore up to 2040.

The successful consultant will be expected to prepare a ''specific concise framework report for Tullamore which will lead to future development of a variety of projects. The Framework will support Town Centre First policy and incorporate a Public Realm Plan for the town centre and immediate environs.''

Regeneration plans for the town centre, concentrating on the opportunity sites and any others that may arise as part of this study will also be required.

In addition the council is seeking a strategy for sustainable access and permeability for Tullamore town centre and its environs, with a key focus on the role of the opportunity sites in a ''coherent, liveable, safe and attractive town centre.''

The Project is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and Offaly County Council.

The final Framework document is required within 10 months from appointment. Consultants have until May 19 to bid for the project.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media