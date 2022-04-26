Gardai in Offaly issue warning over scam calls
Gardai in Offaly are warning people to watch out for a scam purporting to come from Amazon.
The latest scam involves a phone call from an 094 number with a caller claiming to represent Amazon Prime.
Gardai urged people to exercise vigilance in relation to unsolicited calls, particularly if they are seeking personal information.
“Some people are still falling for their stories and providing personal details otherwise they wouldn't continue with their efforts,” gardai stated.
Gardai said emails, text messages or calls from Amazon will never ask you for personal information.
“If you receive a suspicious phone call, email, or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately,” Gardai said.
