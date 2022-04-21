Driver fails intoxicant test after multiple vehicle crash in the Midlands
A driver failed an intoxicant test after a multiple vehicle crash in the Midlands on Wednesday evening.
The accident happened on the Portlaoise to Mountmellick stretch of the N80.
The three vehicle collision happened at the turn for the Laois landfill on Wednesday evening, April 20.
Nobody was injured in the crash and the road reopened once the vehicles were removed on Wednesday night.
However, Gardai confirmed that one of the drivers failed a roadside intoxicant test. The individual is being processed by Laois Gardai.
