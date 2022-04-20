Meet the Tullamore Rugby Club firsts team squad

Ciaran Ennis
TULLAMORE Rugby Club are counting down for the biggest game of their season when they travel to Enniscorthy on Saturday to face the home side in the All-Ireland League Division 2C promotion semi-final.
The winners play Skerries or Bangor in the final where a place in Division 2B will be on the line. Tullamore have played with great consistency this season, finishing in fourth placed. Enniscorthy topped the table and are the promotion favourites. Tullamore suffered just six defeats this season and two of these came against Enniscorthy. They competed very well against the Wexford men in Tullamore last October and will be giving it a real lash.
The following is profiles of the Tullamore players:
Odhran McIntyre
Age - 31
Height (feet) - 5'9
Weight (kg) - 95
Position - Utility Back
Occupation - Transport Assistant Killeshal Precast
Sam Burns
Age - 23
Height (feet) - 5’10
Weight (kg) - 92
Position - Scrum Half/Out Half
Occupation - Trainee Accountant with BCA Tax & Business Consultants Limited
Cathal Behan
Age - 23
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 109
Position - Prop
Occupation - Accountant/ Tarmacadam Specialist
Cathal Farrell
Age - 21
Height (feet) - 5'10
Weight (kg) - 90
Position – Centre/Winger
Occupation - College Student
Shane Brennan
Age - 26
Height (feet) - 5'6
Weight (kg) - 68
Position - Assistant to the Team Manager/Occasional Scrumhalf
Occupation - Múinteoir Bunscoile
Mike Tormey
Age - 35
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 118
Position – Second row
Occupation - Procurement, Irish Casing Company
Daniel Cronin
Age - 31
Height (feet) - 6'2
Weight (kg) - 128
Position – Prop/hooker
Occupation - Ops Medical Machinery
Craig Strong
Age - 22
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 90
Position - Outhalf
Occupation - Engineer
Brian Geraghty
Age - 32
Height (feet) - 6'4
Weight (kg) - 94
Position - Centre/Fullback
Occupation - Teacher
Conor McGuinness
Age - 22
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 101
Position - Back Row (6/7/8)
Occupation - Student Studying Civil Engineering
Shayne Fleming
Age - 23
Height (feet) - 5'11
Weight (kg) - 102
Position - Front Row
Occupation - Student
Gavin Ridgeway
Age - 29
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 98
Position – Back row
Occupation - Farmer
Ciaran Ennis
Age - 29
Height (feet) - 6'3
Weight (kg) - 105
Position – Second row
Occupation - Project Manager
Matthew Murphy
Age - 25
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) – 108
Position - Tighthead prop
Occupation - Engineer
Sean McCabe
Age - 23
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) -91
Position - Winger
Occupation - Retail
Christopher Whittle
Age - 22
Height (feet) - 6'2
Weight (kg) - 86
Position - Flanker
Occupation – Farmer
Conor Dunne
Age - 23
Height (feet) - 5'10
Weight (kg) -92
Position - Centre/Scrum Half
Occupation – Student
Age – Barry Bracken
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 102
Position – Number 8
Occupation – Apprentice Carpenter
Kevin Browne
Age - 32
Height (feet) - 5'10
Weight (kg) -101
Position - Hooker/8/Flanker
Occupation – Farmer
Ger Molloy
Age - 31
Height (feet) - 5'11
Weight (kg) - 125
Position - Prop
Occupation – Farmer
Mark Kennedy
Age - 29
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 110
Position - Prop
Occupation – Army Officer
Mick Gunning
Age - 58
Height (feet) - 5'10
Weight (kg) - 92
Position - Team Manager/Former Back Row
Occupation – Electrician
Cathal Feighery
Age - 33
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) - 104
Position - Hooker
Occupation – Farmer
Zach Wright
Age - 19
Height (feet) - 5'7
Weight (kg) -65
Position - Scrum Half/Wing
Occupation – Brick layer
Gavin Kelly
Age - 20
Height (feet) - 6'2
Weight (kg) – Second row
Position - Flanker
Occupation – Student
Conor Kelly
Age - 19
Height (feet) - 6'2
Weight (kg) – 120
Position – Second row
Occupation – Student
Jack Delahunt
Age - 24
Height (feet) - 6'1
Weight (kg) – 93
Position - Flanker
Occupation – Student
Liam Farrell
Age - 19
Height (feet) - 5'9
Weight (kg) – 85
Position - Winger
Occupation – Student
Brian Gilligan
Age - 27
Height (feet) - 5'7
Weight (kg) – 80
Position – Scrum half
Occupation – Fitter
Mark McGrath
Age - 35
Height (feet) - 5'9
Weight (kg) – 82
Position - Wing
Occupation – Scientist
David Hanlon
Age - 42
Height (feet) - 6'3
Weight (kg) – 125
Position - Coach
Occupation – Retired builder
Gary Cantwell
Age - 26
Height (feet) - 6'1
Weight (kg) – 88
Position - Wing
Occupation – Validation Engineer
Alan Douglas
Age - 23
Height (feet) - 6'3
Weight (kg) – 110
Position – Second row
Occupation – CAD Technician
Laurence Batten
Age - 22
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) – 90
Position – First centre
Occupation – Irish Casings
Karl Dunne
Age - 27
Height (feet) - 6'
Weight (kg) – 88
Position – Full back
Occupation – Teacher.
