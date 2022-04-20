Search

20 Apr 2022

Meet the Tullamore Rugby Club firsts team squad

Ciaran Ennis

Kevin Corrigan

20 Apr 2022 10:43 AM

TULLAMORE Rugby Club are counting down for the biggest game of their season when they travel to Enniscorthy on Saturday to face the home side in the All-Ireland League Division 2C promotion semi-final.

The winners play Skerries or Bangor in the final where a place in Division 2B will be on the line. Tullamore have played with great consistency this season, finishing in fourth placed. Enniscorthy topped the table and are the promotion favourites. Tullamore suffered just six defeats this season and two of these came against Enniscorthy. They competed very well against the Wexford men in Tullamore last October and will be giving it a real lash.

The following is profiles of the Tullamore players:


Odhran McIntyre

Age - 31

Height (feet) - 5'9

Weight (kg) - 95

Position - Utility Back

Occupation - Transport Assistant Killeshal Precast


Sam Burns

Age - 23

Height (feet) - 5’10

Weight (kg) - 92

Position - Scrum Half/Out Half

Occupation - Trainee Accountant with BCA Tax & Business Consultants Limited


Cathal Behan

Age - 23

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 109

Position - Prop

Occupation - Accountant/ Tarmacadam Specialist


Cathal Farrell

Age - 21

Height (feet) - 5'10

Weight (kg) - 90

Position – Centre/Winger

Occupation - College Student


Shane Brennan

Age - 26

Height (feet) - 5'6

Weight (kg) - 68

Position - Assistant to the Team Manager/Occasional Scrumhalf

Occupation - Múinteoir Bunscoile


Mike Tormey

Age - 35

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 118

Position – Second row

Occupation - Procurement, Irish Casing Company


Daniel Cronin

Age - 31

Height (feet) - 6'2

Weight (kg) - 128

Position – Prop/hooker

Occupation - Ops Medical Machinery


Craig Strong

Age - 22

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 90

Position - Outhalf

Occupation - Engineer


Brian Geraghty

Age - 32

Height (feet) - 6'4

Weight (kg) - 94

Position - Centre/Fullback

Occupation - Teacher


Conor McGuinness

Age - 22

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 101

Position - Back Row (6/7/8)

Occupation - Student Studying Civil Engineering


Shayne Fleming

Age - 23

Height (feet) - 5'11

Weight (kg) - 102

Position - Front Row

Occupation - Student


Gavin Ridgeway

Age - 29

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 98

Position – Back row

Occupation - Farmer


Ciaran Ennis

Age - 29

Height (feet) - 6'3

Weight (kg) - 105

Position – Second row

Occupation - Project Manager


Matthew Murphy

Age - 25

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) – 108

Position - Tighthead prop

Occupation - Engineer


Sean McCabe

Age - 23

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) -91

Position - Winger

Occupation - Retail


Christopher Whittle

Age - 22

Height (feet) - 6'2

Weight (kg) - 86

Position - Flanker

Occupation – Farmer


Conor Dunne

Age - 23

Height (feet) - 5'10

Weight (kg) -92

Position - Centre/Scrum Half

Occupation – Student


Age – Barry Bracken

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 102

Position – Number 8

Occupation – Apprentice Carpenter


Kevin Browne

Age - 32

Height (feet) - 5'10

Weight (kg) -101

Position - Hooker/8/Flanker

Occupation – Farmer


Ger Molloy

Age - 31

Height (feet) - 5'11

Weight (kg) - 125

Position - Prop

Occupation – Farmer


Mark Kennedy

Age - 29

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 110

Position - Prop

Occupation – Army Officer


Mick Gunning

Age - 58

Height (feet) - 5'10

Weight (kg) - 92

Position - Team Manager/Former Back Row

Occupation – Electrician


Cathal Feighery

Age - 33

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) - 104

Position - Hooker

Occupation – Farmer


Zach Wright

Age - 19

Height (feet) - 5'7

Weight (kg) -65

Position - Scrum Half/Wing

Occupation – Brick layer


Gavin Kelly

Age - 20

Height (feet) - 6'2

Weight (kg) – Second row

Position - Flanker

Occupation – Student


Conor Kelly

Age - 19

Height (feet) - 6'2

Weight (kg) – 120

Position – Second row

Occupation – Student


Jack Delahunt

Age - 24

Height (feet) - 6'1

Weight (kg) – 93

Position - Flanker

Occupation – Student


Liam Farrell

Age - 19

Height (feet) - 5'9

Weight (kg) – 85

Position - Winger

Occupation – Student


Brian Gilligan

Age - 27

Height (feet) - 5'7

Weight (kg) – 80

Position – Scrum half

Occupation – Fitter


Mark McGrath

Age - 35

Height (feet) - 5'9

Weight (kg) – 82

Position - Wing

Occupation – Scientist


David Hanlon

Age - 42

Height (feet) - 6'3

Weight (kg) – 125

Position - Coach

Occupation – Retired builder


Gary Cantwell

Age - 26

Height (feet) - 6'1

Weight (kg) – 88

Position - Wing

Occupation – Validation Engineer


Alan Douglas

Age - 23

Height (feet) - 6'3

Weight (kg) – 110

Position – Second row

Occupation – CAD Technician


Laurence Batten

Age - 22

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) – 90

Position – First centre

Occupation – Irish Casings


Karl Dunne

Age - 27

Height (feet) - 6'

Weight (kg) – 88

Position – Full back

Occupation – Teacher.

