PROPERTY: Take a look around this amazing house in Offaly that is now on the market

This incredible home in Offaly on large site is now on the market. Situated on a 3.6 acre site at Danganbeg, Killeigh, the house is priced at €500,000 and boasts six bedrooms, a sunroom and a snooker room.
CLICK ON NEXT OR < > TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE THIS AMAZING HOME
A woman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with no insurance at Tullamore district court.
Caoimhe Spain from CNC Kilcormac receiving her prize as All-Ireland finalist in the Action Aid speech writing competition from Karol Balfe CEO Action Aid Ireland.
Jennifer Guinan, chairperson of the Offaly Association (Dublin), presents the Unsung Hero of Offaly award to Pullough Community Shop committee members
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.