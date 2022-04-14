Offaly man has close shave to avoid conviction after assaulting barber

A man who assaulted a barber was ordered to pay compensation to his victim at last week's Tullamore District Court sitting.

Shane McCormack, Rooske, Edenderry, Offaly, was convicted of the offence at the February 28 sitting of the court and a victim impact report was ordered by Judge Catherine Staines.

The offence happened at Club 38, Finbarr Cullen’s Licenced Premises JKL street, Edenderry on February 16, 2020.

Sgt James O’Sullivan said the injured party was out socialising when the defendant punched him in the face. He received bruising and lacerations to his lip.

At a previous court sitting Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the injured party had pushed into the defendant’s girlfriend and he took exception to that. He said it was one punch. The defendant has written a letter of apology to the injured party.

A victim impact statement was not available at last Wednesday's sitting but Judge Patricia Cronin asked if one of the gardai could ring the injured party and ask him about the impact of the offence.

Garda Stacey O'Brien spoke to the injured party who told her he had spent €1,000 on dentist's bills.

He had been out of his work as a barber for three weeks. His eye had also been swollen.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr McCormack had previously handed over €1,000. He said his client was a business student at DCU and was trying to set up his own website. He said a conviction would leave him in a difficult position. He was never in trouble before. He has taken a break from college and is on social welfare getting €163 per week.

Judge Patricia Cronin said this was a serious section 3 assault. She noted the injured party had been out of work for three weeks and is at a loss of three weeks wages. She said the €1,000 handed in by the defendant covers the dentist's bills only. She said she believed a form of restorative justice was to put the injured party back in the position he was before this happened. She said she knew a conviction would interfere with any plans the defendant had to travel. She calculated that a barber would probably earn around €1,000 over three weeks at the least.

She asked the defendant if he could pay another €1,500. His mother who was present in court indicated the money could be in court by next week. Judge Cronin said she would leave a note for whoever is presiding next week indicating that if Mr McCormack pays €1,500 he should be left without a conviction.