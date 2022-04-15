Offaly man elected new chair of Midlands Branch of Irish Hotels Federation

Barry Kennedy, General Manager of the County Arms Hotel and Leisure Club in Birr, County Offaly, will represent hotels and guesthouses throughout the Midlands region
THE Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) is delighted to announce that Barry Kennedy, General Manager of the County Arms Hotel and Leisure Club in Birr County Offaly, has been elected Chair of the Midlands Branch of the IHF, which represents hotels and guesthouses across the Midlands region.
In a hotel career that spans more than 20 years, Barry joined the County Arms Hotel in October of last year having previously held General Manager positions with SO Hotels and the Bridge House Hotel.
Barry has worked for international brands such as Crowne Plaza and Sheraton during his career. He holds a degree in Hotel and Business Management and a Masters in International Hospitality Management.
A native of Birr County Offaly, Barry has been an active member of the Midlands Branch during the career.
