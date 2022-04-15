Search

15 Apr 2022

Offaly man elected new chair of Midlands Branch of Irish Hotels Federation

Offaly man elected new chair of Midlands Branch of Irish Hotels Federation

Barry Kennedy, General Manager of the County Arms Hotel and Leisure Club in Birr, County Offaly, will represent hotels and guesthouses throughout the Midlands region

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

15 Apr 2022 9:40 AM

THE Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) is delighted to announce that Barry Kennedy, General Manager of the County Arms Hotel and Leisure Club in Birr County Offaly, has been elected Chair of the Midlands Branch of the IHF, which represents hotels and guesthouses across the Midlands region.

In a hotel career that spans more than 20 years, Barry joined the County Arms Hotel in October of last year having previously held General Manager positions with SO Hotels and the Bridge House Hotel.

Plans unveiled for major upgrade works to popular Offaly hotel

Barry has worked for international brands such as Crowne Plaza and Sheraton during his career. He holds a degree in Hotel and Business Management and a Masters in International Hospitality Management.

A native of Birr County Offaly, Barry has been an active member of the Midlands Branch during the career.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media