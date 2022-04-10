JOBS ALERT: Multi-national company in Tullamore hiring for a number of positions

JOBS ALERT: Integra Lifesciences are hiring in Tullamore
A multi-national company in Tullamore hiring for a number of positions
Integra Lifesciences are hiring in Tullamore.
Due to their product portfolio expanding to include a number of new and exciting Medical Devices, they are looking for some new team members.
Vacancies
Production Operators (Permanent and Contract roles)
Manufacturing Technician (Permanent)
Senior Buyer (Permanent)
Continuous Improvement Specialist (Permanent)
They offer benefits packages for permanent employees, a positive working environment with Monday – Friday, daytime working hours, no shift work.
Please submit CVs to: Orlaith Martin, Integra Lifesciences (Ireland) Ltd, Srah Business & Technology Park, Tullamore, Co Offaly or email orlaith.martin@integralife.com
You can also submit your application online via the Careers Portal on the Integra website, which is accessible HERE.
Closing date for all applications is Friday, April 22, 2022
Integra LifeSciences, a world leader in medical technology, is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for surgeons so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care. Our manufacturing plant in Tullamore opened in 2006 and is engaged in manufacturing capital equipment for use in neurosurgery. Integra’s key neurosurgery products, the market-leading range of CUSA Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation consoles and handpieces, are manufactured only in Tullamore and distributed to customers worldwide.
