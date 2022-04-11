Problem with bus service between two Offaly towns and Dublin highlighted

The bus service operated on Route 120 between Tullamore, Edenderry and Dublin has been hugely problematic, a local councillor has claimed.

Cllr Robert McDermott said people have been left stranded at all times of the day and night when buses that were scheduled to arrive simply haven’t turned up.

“This situation is unacceptable,” he stressed.

The issue was raised at Edenderry Municipal District meeting back in Autumn 2021 and a formal complaint letter was sent by them to Go Ahead Ireland Bus.

“Unfortunately, whilst a reply was received to this complaint, the reply was viewed as being unsatisfactory,” said the Edenderry based councillor.

Nevertheless, the Municipal District wrote again to Go Ahead Ireland Bus last month giving several specific examples of when the bus service was not provided as scheduled and requesting that representatives from Go Ahead Ireland Bus attend the Municipal District monthly meeting to discuss these ongoing issues.

Alongside the approach by the Municipal District, Cllr McDermott and Deputy Barry Cowen have also made strong representation to the National Transport Authority regarding this issue. The following emailed reply was received on 30th March as a result of their contact with the NTA:

“We refer to your complaint sent to the National Transport Authority on the 11th of March concerning the reliability of the service provided by Go-Ahead Ireland in Edenderry, across Routes 120, a, b, c, d, e, f, x. We are very concerned to learn of the problems encountered. We thank you for taking the time to get in contact in regard to this issue and for bringing this to our attention. The operational performance you describe, has been indeed the case as we are aware that Route 120 has not performed to the expected standard over the last month. If persistent, would result in GAI incurring a poor performance rating and where an operator fails to achieve their contractual targets across their services, financial penalties apply. The Authority formally meets Go Ahead Ireland on a period basis regarding, among other things, customer issues relating to service quality. At this meeting we will raise the specific issue you have raised with the Operator in order to improve performance. We trust this clarifies matters. Yours sincerely. NTA Oireachtas Liaison.”