Offaly and Longford footballers to clash in first Eugene McGee memorial match

Eugene McGee at the 1982 All-Ireland final
OFFALY and Longford will clash in a memorial senior football tournament for the late Eugene McGee on Sunday next, April 10.
The match is being hosted by Colmcille GFC, up near the Cavan border in north Longford, at Fr McGee Park – which is named in memory of a brother of Eugene McGee. Eugene McGee was a native of the area and he won national fame after leading Offaly to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title in 1982.
Members of the 1982 team will attend the match along with president of the GAA Larry McCarthy. It has a 3.00pm throw in and admission is €10.
