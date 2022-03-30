Motorist caught driving at crazy speed in centre of Tullamore
A motorist has been caught driving at a crazy speed in centre of Tullamore.
At a speed check in Tullamore town centre overnight, a motorist was clocked at 115 kph.
Gardai say the motorist will be prosecuted.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.