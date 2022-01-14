Major supermarket chain creating new jobs in Offaly

A major supermarket chain is creating new jobs in Offaly as part of a nationwide recruitment drive.

Aldi has announced it is creating up to 14 new jobs in Counties Laois and Offaly in 2022. This follows the announcement that Aldi is seeking to recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland.

Aldi will increase its hourly pay rates for store colleagues from February 1 maintaining its position as Ireland’s best paying supermarket. Store Assistants will earn up to a market leading €14.90 an hour, while its entry rate of pay will be €12.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended Living Wage rate.

Employment opportunities are available at Store Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager levels across the country. All new recruits will receive full training from experienced store teams.

Aldi currently employs more than 4,650 people across its 149 Irish stores, with four existing stores in Counties Laois and Offaly including in Portarlington, Portlaoise, Edenderry and Tullamore. Since 2014, Laois and Offaly stores have donated over 61,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local charities over €77,000.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 14 new roles to join the store teams in Counties Laois and Offaly.”

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.”

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to hiring new members for our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”

For further details on all opportunities with Aldi Ireland, CLICK HERE