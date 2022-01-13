Gardai investigating after three separate attacks at same house in Offaly
Gardai are investigating after three separate attacks at same house in Offaly over the New Year.
Two of the attacks happened on Thursday and Friday, December 30 and 31, in Bunn, Cloghan.
At 5pm in the evening a car was vandalised when one of its windows was smashed. Some hours later the house which the car was parked in front of was also vandalised when, at 1.50am, a window was also smashed.
Another incident of criminal damage happened in front of the same house on New Year's Day at 10.40pm when a parked van was set on fire.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have anything suspicious or who may have some information to please call the Birr Station at (057) 9169710/9120016.
