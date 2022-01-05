Search

05 Jan 2022

Snow and freezing temperatures on the way as Met Eireann issues Snow and Ice Weather Warning for Ireland

Offaly Express Reporter

Winter is set to hit Ireland on Thursday and Friday as Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow Ice Warning for the whole country. 

Snow and freezing temperatures are on the way with Met Eireann saying that accumulations of snow are likely in some places. 

The Status Yellow Weather Warning comes into place at 4pm on Thursday and will remain in place until 11am on Friday. 

Met Eireann is warning that there will be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches, Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning, will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.

Separately, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Snow and Ice Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

