Tullamore man remanded in custody after pleading guilty to possession of stolen items
A man pleaded guilty at last week's Tullamore Circuit Court to being in possession of and handling stolen property at 7, Halting Site, Kilcruttin, Tullamore.
On January 31, 2020, Patrick Ward, was in possession of a Viktor orange cement mixer with stand, a Gardenline hedge trimmer, a Tanka grass trimmer and extension lead, knowing that the property was stolen.
Judge Francis Comerford remanded the defendant on continuing bail to April 5, 2022 and directed that a victim impact statement be sought for that date.
