Offaly man pleads guilty to careless driving after going wrong way around a roundabout
A man pleaded guilty to careless driving during the recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.
Michael Ricard, 35, Abbeycourt, Clara committed the offence at Charlestown, Clara on March 17, 2019.
Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that a 70 year old woman had been at bingo gathering on the date in question and was crossing the road when she saw Mr Ricard's car driving the wrong way on the roundabout. The Sergeant said the woman fell over and broke her wrist.
Mr Ricard told the court that he got impatient waiting for all the cars to leave the bingo venue and he decided “to take a shortcut on the roundabout.”
Judge Staines convicted and fined €100. She warned the defendant to be more patient in future and she ordered that €500 be given from the Court Poor Box to the woman.
