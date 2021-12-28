Search

28 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Long line of cars queuing for Tullamore Covid Test Centre this afternoon

No appointments available at half-open Tullamore Covid test centre

The Covid-19 PCR test centre, Clonminch, Tullamore

Reporter:

Reporter

A long queue of cars has formed at the Covid 19 Test Centre at Clonminch in Tullamore this afternoon. 

Cars are backed up all the way from the gates of the Test Centre back to the bypass.

Just three of the six bays in the Covid-19 test centre in Tullamore were open this morning after the Christmas break.

And though some people who wished to get PCR tests at the Clonminch facility were doing so early on Tuesday, those who logged onto the HSE website slightly later were told there were no appointments available.

In the last couple of weeks Offaly residents seeking test appointments have also been referred on to Athlone GAA Club, which is one of two test centres in Co Westmeath.

The advice on the website on Tuesday before lunchtime was: “If there are no appointments currently available, check back later. Appointments may become available later in the day.”

However, those aged 40 or over and who wished to received the Covid booster vaccine could do so at the Clonminch centre from 10.15am to 3pm, as could healthcare worked aged 30 and over.

The unavailability of tests for other categories comes at a time when demand has rocketed with the onset of the Omicron variant.

