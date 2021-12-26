PICTURE GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for special Christmas Grand Canal Parkrun in Tullamore

The Grand Canal Parkrun held their Christmas Parkrun on Saturday morning last in Tullamore. Hundreds of people of all ages turned up, many of them wearing Christmas jumpers and Santa hats. PICTURES: GER ROGERS
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY
Students from Coláiste Choilm were also on hand selling tea and coffee in aid of Mary’s Meals Offaly. Parkrun is a weekly, free, timed run or walk along a 5km route.
Parkrun is suitable for adults and children of all ages and fitness levels and starts each Saturday at the Fiona Pender Memorial Way.
Jimmy OSullivan, New Forest, Paul Bell, Tullamore Lions Club, John Cunningham New Forest and Paul Cullen, President Tullamore’s Lions Club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.