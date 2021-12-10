Offaly GAA commentator's 'shock' that mother's pub traded without licence

THE Offaly pub taken over by broadcaster Joseph Troy from his mother traded without a licence for a period between 2016 and 2018, Tullamore Circuit Court was told.

Mr Troy applied at the court on Thursday for the revival of the licence for the Ramblers Rest, Killyon, Birr.

Rory Hanniffy, BL, for the applicant, told Judge Keenan Johnson that though there was no garda objection and the fire officer's report had been handed in, there was an issue with the application.

At the outset of the application hearing, engineer Kieran Hoctor gave evidence in relation to the plans and explained the building included a bar and lounge and had a domestic residence adjoining it.

Joseph Troy told the court his mother had previously operated the pub until April 2018 when she ceased trading because of her health.

He worked alongside his mother in the pub before it closed and on December 1 this year it was transferred to him. He said it had always been his plan to become involved in the family business when he was ready.

He had begun work on the interior of the premises with a view to reopening it but because of Covid matters had been put slightly on the long finger.

When Mr Hanniffy put it to him that it had been his understanding that there was a licence in place until it ceased trading, Mr Troy said it had come as a shock to him that the licence had not been renewed in September 2016.

He said the licence had lapsed but he was now seeking the court's indulgence to have it revived.

Judge Johnson said the renewal application should have been made within five years of September 2016 and that period was up in September 2021.

Mr Hanniffy agreed, saying the notice for the current application was lodged on October 20, only 20 days beyond the permitted date. He said it was most unfortunate that the licence had lapsed before the pub ceased trading.

Though the application was outside the five-year period, Mr Hanniffy asked that the application be granted and said other judges had seen fit on occasion to do so.

He said this is a family run business and a number of staff would be employed in a rural location.

Judge Keenan said that while he had sympathy with the application, he was unsure if he had jurisdiction.

Mr Hanniffy repeated that similar applications had been granted elsewhere and this matter had arisen purely by way of inadvertence on the part of the applicant who reasonably understood the licence had been in place up to September 2018.

Mr Troy said he worked in many bars as well as his mother's and had a lot of experience as a barman and head barman.

He undertook the comply with the licensing laws, said his tax clearance was in place and he was not a disqualified person from holding a licence.

When up and running he envisaged employing between five to eight staff between full and part time.

Judge Johnson said that though the application was technically outside the five-year period it was very close to being within it and it seemed that it was a genuine oversight.

He also noted there was no State objection to the licence, no other objection, nor was there a fire officer's objection so he granted it.

In a social media post on Thursday, Mr Troy said he was “officially a new landlord” after receiving his publican's licence and he intended to begin trading today Friday, December 10.

“I want to thank all those who have helped me along the way, and the support I hope to get, to my family, friends, the wider community and most of all my loving and understanding partner Bròna for all your patience and support with the planning,” he said.

“While I appreciate all your support and cannot wait to welcome you all, we are still in the middle of this pandemic and I will ask for your patience as I try to maintain a safe and socially distanced bar and lounge to safely allow you to enjoy your experience in a comfortable setting.

“Table service will be in operation throughout, bookings in short term will be advised but not essential, Covid certs and compliance will be checked and I ask anyone not to be offended regarding the same.

“Keep an eye across social media platforms for The Ramblers Rest pages to keep you updated of events, news and trading times etc in the near future,” he advised.

“Wishing you all a safe and healthy Christmas and a brighter New Year ahead, see you soon.”