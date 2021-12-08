Search

08 Dec 2021

Civic amenity centres reopen in Offaly as council crews continue clean up after Storm Barra

As Offaly remains under a Met Eireann Status Yellow Wind and Rain warning until 2pm, the clean up operation continues.

Offaly County Council crews have responded to a number of tree falls and continue to respond today. 

The three civic amenity centres in the county are open today after being closed yesterday for safety reasons but the council says it will continue to monitor the weather conditions and may need to close them in the interests of safety at short notice.

As of 10am, there are reports of three power outages in Offaly affecting a small number of homes. Two of the outages are in the Cloghan area with the third in Shannon Harbour.

The contact numbers for reporting issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage to Offaly County Council are 057 93 46800 or out of hours 1800 15 15 15. 

For any water disruption you can contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278.  For disruption to power you can contact the ESB on 1850 372 999

Offaly County Council is asking motorists to exercise caution as driving conditions may be hazardous again today due to flooding or fallen trees/branches.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Please be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

The county's Severe Weather Team is continuing to monitor the situation and dealing with any issues which may arise.

