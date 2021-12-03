POLL RESULT: Overwhelming majority of people believe students should be allowed to wear coats in cold classrooms
An overwhelming majority of people who voted this week in a poll run by the Offaly Express believe students should be allowed to wear coats in cold classrooms.
Of the large number of votes cast, 95% of people voted that students should be allowed to wear coats when classrooms are cold with just 5% disagreeing.
The poll was run after it emerged that students in the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore are not allowed to wear coats in classrooms despite the fact that windows are open to allow for ventilation as a Covid-19 mitigation measure.
POLL RESULT: Overwhelming majority of people believe students should be allowed to wear coats in cold classrooms
The defendant was one of a number of asylum seekers currently living in Tullamore Direct Provision in Marian Hostel on High Street.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.