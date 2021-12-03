Man in Tullamore Direct Provision pleads guilty to drugs offences

A young man pleaded guilty to a couple of drugs offences during the Tullamore Court sitting on November 24.

Aryan Zamany Habibi, Marian Hostel, High St Tullamore was charged with the illegal possession of drugs for his own use at Room 9, Marian Hostel, High St, Tullamore on February 16 last. He was also charged with the same offence on Dillon St, Tullamore on January 20 last. He pleaded guilty to both offences.

On January 20 he had €20 of amphetamine on his person, and on February 16 he was in possession of €20 of cannabis.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 24 years of age and he was an asylum seeker. “Mr Habibi travelled to Ireland as a refugee via a difficult route,” commented the solicitor, “a journey which included coming through Pakistan.”

Mr Habibi also pleaded guilty to having no driving licence and no insurance at Cloncollig, Tullamore on February 13, 2021. “He was driving around with a very healthy CV seeking employment,” commented the solicitor. Being in Direct Provision his income is very limited and he badly needs work. He was using his friend's car.”

Judge Staines adjourned her decision on the drugs cases to December 15. Regarding the road traffic matters she issued the Probation Act “which means,” she told the defendant, “that if you drive again without insurance you will be disqualified.”