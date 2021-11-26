Surge in new Covid-19 cases in one area in Offaly in the last week

New cases of Covid-19 have surged in one area in Offaly in the last seven days.

Cases have increased by more than 20% in the Birr Area in the last week while there has also been a significant increase in the Tullamore Area. The number of new cases has fallen slightly this week in the Edenderry Area but it still has the highest rate in the county.

The latest figures are from November 9 to November 12.

The Birr Area has seen a marked increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 290 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 237 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 1,138 cases per 100,000. Despite the increase, the Birr Area has the lowest rate of the virus in the county

According to the latest figures, there were 294 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 308 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 1,260.4 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area still has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Offaly.

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 347 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 301 from November 2 to November 5. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 1,190 cases per 100,000.

The latest figures from the HPSC show that there were 381 new cases in Offaly in the last seven days with 862 in the last 14 days. Offaly now has the third lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country. Only Laois and Wicklow have lower rates. Westmeath has the highest rate in Ireland followed by Carlow, Longford and Louth.