Heartbreak for Tullamore as late goal ends their Leinster hopes

A goal in the 64th minute of the game broke Tullamore hearts as Naas advanced to the next round of the Leinster Club SFC in dramatic fashion at St Conleth's Park this afternoon

Naas 2-11

Tullamore 3-7

Naas looked to be on their way leading by three at 1-9 to 1-6 with 10 minutes to go but two goals inside a minute from Ciaran Egan and Johnny Moloney put Tullamore ahead by two with 52 minutes on the clock.

Naas came back with a pointed free from Eamonn Callaghan before that dramatic ending.

Darragh Kirwan's initial shot was blocked by keeper Corey White but as the clearance was being made Kirwan managed to get a hand to it and force it to the net to win by the narrowest of margins.

Tullamore led by 1-4 to 1-3 at the break with Diarmuid Egan getting the goal midway through the first half.

However after Tullamore scored the first two points of the second half to extend the gap to three, Naas took the upper hand scoring six unanswered points to take the lead.

Then Tullamore hit their two goals in a minute and seemed to have flipped the script but Naas had more left in the tank and had one point to spare when the final whistle went.

It brings to an end a frantic three weeks for Tullamore which included a Senior Football Final, a Senior Football Final Replay and on Saturday, a Senior B Hurling Final.

Scorers:

Naas Daragh Kirwan 2-4, Eamonn Callaghan 0-5 (4 frees), Brian Kane 0-1, Paddy McDermott 0-1.

Tullamore, Johnny Moloney 1-2 (1 free), Diarmuid Egan 1-2, Kieran Egan 1-0, Harry Plunkett 0-1, Luke egan 0-1, Nigel Bracken 0-1.

NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Colm Joyce, Eamonn Callaghan, Paul McDermott; Darragh Kirwan, James Burke, Sean Cullen. Subs: Luke Griffin for Paul McDermott (38 minute); Brian Stynes for Conor McCarthy (38 minutes); Cathal Daly for Eoin Doyle (46-48 minute).

TULLAMORE: Corey White; Ciaran Burns, Declan Hogan, Paul McConway; Kevin O'Brien, Johnny Moloney, Oisin Keenan Martin; Michael Brazil, Aaron Leavy; Harry Plunkett, Diarmuid Egan, Ciaran Egan; Luke Egan, Luke Plunkett, Nigel Bracken. Subs: Ciaran Egan for Tom Furlong (half time); Michael Feeney for Kevin O'Brien (45 minutes); Shne Dooley for Harry Plunkett (58 minutes); Jay Sheerin for Ciaran Burns (61 minutes).s

REFEREE: Berry Tiernan, Dublin.