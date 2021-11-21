Offaly team wins All Ireland Scor Question Time Final
An Offaly team has won the All Ireland Scor Question Time Final.
The Edenderry GAA Club team of Hughie Donoghue, Ian Delamere, Garrett Reilly and Peter Guing won the final in Claremorris beating off competition from teams all across the country.
They were runners up in 2019.
The team made their way through to the final three and came out on top to claim the All Ireland title.
