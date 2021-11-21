Offaly Ballad group does it again with another All Ireland title

A supremely talented Offaly ballad group has does it again by winning another All Ireland title.
Ferbane Senior Ballad Group won their fourth All Ireland at the Connaught Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co Mayo on Saturday evening.
The quarter, Avril Spain, Niamh Delaney, Sarah Kenny, Valene Greer and Zoe Rooney, won Junior Scor All Irelands in 2012 and 2014. They were runners up in 2013 and won Senior Scor in 2019.
In 2020, they won the Leinster Scor but were denied a chance to defend their All Ireland title when Covid struck.
They finally got the chance to perform again in an All Ireland Final on Saturday in Mayo and once again were crowned champions.
