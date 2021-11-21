Questions raised over use of multi-storey car park in Tullamore
Questions have been raised over the use of the multi-storey car park in Tullamore.
Councillor Declan Harvey has asked if the Tullamore Municipal District could avail of the multi-storey car park on Main Street for parking.
Cllr Harvey said there is an issue with parking on the street and the multi storey car park is unused. ''It would be a huge asset. It's sitting there, I would ask you to inquire to see,'' he said at this month's meeting of the municipal district.
Responding Director of Services Tom Shanahan said the multi-storey car park is privately owned and a number of businesses have parking spaces there. But he agreed that the council could engage with the owners.
Shane Lowry with Alan Clancy in 2015 and the former Tullamore DEW visitor centre on the Grand Canal in Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.