Staff member at Offaly store wins top customer service award

A staff member at a Tullamore store has won a top customer service award.

Everyone at Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden have been celebrating this week with one employee in the Tullamore store having even more reason to celebrate.

The annual award ceremony, the ‘Woscars’ - Woodie’s Oscars – applauds the exceptional team and individual contributions across each of the Woodie’s 35 stores, e-store and Support Office.

Sinead O’Brien, who works at the Tullamore Woodies store, won the Woscar for Till Operator of the Year. Sinead has been a brilliant addition to Team Woodie's since joining in 2017. Her friendly demeanour, expert knowledge and fondness for fund-raising during the annual Heroes event have all contributed to Sinead receiving this well-deserved recognition!

Woodie’s Woscars builds on the culture of catching colleagues doing the right thing and recognising them for it, which is an area that Woodie’s has placed huge importance on in recent years. The event took place online this year and in 2020, in place of the annual black-tie Oscars-style event at Croke Park.

Woodie’s Woscars was introduced in 2018 to support Woodie’s continued Great Place to Work journey. An exhaustive nominations process takes place to reach the final shortlist in each of the 23 categories. These vary from store wide recognition like best sales growth, or Garden Centre of the year, to acknowledgement of individual efforts like the till colleague or store manager of the year. Being the name pulled from the golden envelope is the highest praise anyone at Woodie’s can receive.

The deserving Woscar winners were all announced to the wider Woodie’s community on WorkVivo, Woodie’s internal communications platform. The Woodie’s leadership team recorded the announcements which played out live to all colleagues every morning, and a member of the leadership team then met the winning colleagues in their store to deliver the awards in person.

Deputy manager of the Tullamore store Simon McMahon said, “We are all delighted for Sinead O’Brien winning Till Operator of the Year for the Tullamore store. This is a brilliant achievement to get this recognition from the Woodie’s Leadership team and from her colleagues. All of us here in the Tullamore store are overjoyed for Sinead!”