12/11/2021

Major funding boost for Offaly company devastated by fire

Reporter:

Reporter

An Offaly company hit by a devastating fire in September has received a major funding boost.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, has welcomed news that Killeigh based Glenisk will receive €491,310 under the Capital Investment Scheme in order to develop and diversify, following Britain’s exit from the European Union. 

Deputy Cowen commented, “The aim of this scheme is to help farmers and those working in food production to diversify their offering, to attract new markets and customers, making their business more resilient and sustainable into the long-term. 

“My colleagues and I in Fianna Fáil appreciate that the agrifood industry is the lifeblood of rural Ireland. This Government is committed to supporting the sector and ensuring that Ireland’s reputation for high-quality, safe, and sustainable food production is maintained and enhanced. 

“It has been an extremely tough couple of months for the company but they have shown themselves to be resolute and resilient as they have proven previously. A hugely popular company and family,  they are leaders in their own field in relation to the promotion of dairy organics and I wish them continued success in the future.”  

Local News

